Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.60) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.60) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday.

Shares of LON HOC traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 108.40 ($1.33). 1,006,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,565. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60.50 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 109.30 ($1.34). The stock has a market cap of £557.67 million, a PE ratio of -2,168.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

