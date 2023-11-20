Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.60) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.60) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday.
Hochschild Mining Stock Up 5.3 %
About Hochschild Mining
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
