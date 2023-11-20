William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,860 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.8% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Accenture worth $247,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Accenture Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $329.23. The company had a trading volume of 433,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,209. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.