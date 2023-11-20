Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Increased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 273.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,270,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,325,236 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $209,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 33,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 53,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 344,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 31,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 331,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,591,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,735,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,891,416. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $415.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

