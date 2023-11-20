Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,330,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95,249 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.7% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Alphabet worth $1,249,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

GOOG stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,442,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,853,807. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.47. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

