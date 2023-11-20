ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) were up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 59.02 and last traded at 58.95. Approximately 5,669,922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 8,369,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at 54.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ARM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 62.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is 52.99.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by 0.10. The business had revenue of 806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 739.71 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

