RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) Stock Price Up 6.9%

RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $24.29. Approximately 81,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 240,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

RYZB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on RayzeBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on RayzeBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RayzeBio in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RayzeBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on RayzeBio in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 1,388,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,899,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,184,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RayzeBio news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 1,388,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,899,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,184,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maha Katabi acquired 472,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,499,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,209,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,775,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RayzeBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,511,000. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RayzeBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,511,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RayzeBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,241,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of RayzeBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,733,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of RayzeBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,285,000.

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

