WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 178,405 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 241% from the previous session’s volume of 52,253 shares.The stock last traded at $59.29 and had previously closed at $59.12.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 155,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $7,878,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 60,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

