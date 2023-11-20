iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.24

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.24 and last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 11415537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 193.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 415.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

