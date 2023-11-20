H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.16

Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.16 and last traded at $46.04, with a volume of 649792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 6.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in H&R Block by 12.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at $2,940,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at $251,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

