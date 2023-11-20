Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $111.59

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $111.59 and last traded at $111.34, with a volume of 14335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $735.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.37%.

Insider Transactions at Barrett Business Services

In related news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby acquired 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.05 per share, with a total value of $29,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $130,232.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,543.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby bought 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.05 per share, with a total value of $29,884.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,594.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 80.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

See Also

