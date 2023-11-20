Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 35,253 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,253 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.82. 4,869,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,991,381. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

