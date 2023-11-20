tomiNet 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $39.18 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for $2.03 or 0.00005397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. tomiNet has a total market cap of $174.64 million and $39.18 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,951,707 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.05991498 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $39,306,237.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

