Tangible (TNGBL) Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Tangible has a market capitalization of $81.47 million and $23,010.74 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Tangible token can currently be bought for about $2.50 or 0.00006649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.62601009 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $7,141.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars.

