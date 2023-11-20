Stratis (STRAX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $52.86 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002641 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $154.60 million and $52.86 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,049.59 or 0.05444041 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00056837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024392 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012046 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 155,468,187 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

