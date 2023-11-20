iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,680,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,162 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Osaic Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,132,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,178,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,300.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 78,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,012,000 after buying an additional 75,282 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $454.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,891. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $376.49 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $351.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.