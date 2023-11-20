Scotiabank Cuts Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Price Target to $16.00

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.30. 239,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.17. Ivanhoe Electric has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.45). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 51.64% and a negative net margin of 4,787.04%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,177,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,305,000 after acquiring an additional 63,251 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 180.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at $644,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

