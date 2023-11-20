TD Securities Cuts Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$6.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on REAL. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.25 to C$5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Real Matters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.41.

Shares of REAL stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$5.23. 65,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,078. The firm has a market cap of C$380.74 million, a P/E ratio of -15.85, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.85. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$3.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.01.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

