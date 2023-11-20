Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target Cut to C$4.25

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.
