Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.57.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CHE.UN

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Shares of CHE.UN stock traded down C$0.14 on Monday, hitting C$8.66. 336,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.43. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$7.01 and a twelve month high of C$10.19.

(Get Free Report)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.