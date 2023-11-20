Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Barclays

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CMG. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.75.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Computer Modelling Group

TSE CMG traded down C$0.09 on Monday, reaching C$9.91. The company had a trading volume of 110,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,883. The firm has a market capitalization of C$800.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.51. Computer Modelling Group has a 1-year low of C$4.94 and a 1-year high of C$10.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.96.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$102,000.00. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.