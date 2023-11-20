Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.

NXR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.67.

Shares of TSE:NXR.UN traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$7.75. 199,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.96. The company has a market cap of C$530.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.36. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.08 and a 12 month high of C$11.25.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

