Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REAL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.41.
About Real Matters
Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
