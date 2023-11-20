Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Lowered to C$23.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$31.50 to C$23.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ERO. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Ero Copper and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.04.

TSE:ERO traded up C$0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$16.94. 262,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,829. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$14.84 and a one year high of C$32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.30.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

