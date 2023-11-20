RK Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse accounts for approximately 2.6% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $12,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Littelfuse by 87.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,535. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.16 and a twelve month high of $309.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.83 and a 200 day moving average of $260.21.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

