RK Capital Management LLC Grows Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Restaurants accounts for approximately 2.3% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $10,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.95. The company had a trading volume of 127,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,527. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $719.28 million, a PE ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $318.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 4.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

