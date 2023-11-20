173,381 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 173,381 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,338,000. American Express comprises approximately 0.7% of Imprint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,148. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.84. The company has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.25.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

