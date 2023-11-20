Imprint Wealth LLC Has $14.74 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 7,223.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,337 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC owned about 0.27% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $14,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of GBIL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.02. The company had a trading volume of 587,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,203. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.62 and a one year high of $100.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

