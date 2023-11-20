Imprint Wealth LLC Makes New $16.12 Million Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 161,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,116,000. Charles Schwab comprises 0.7% of Imprint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 360.6% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,269,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,703,000 after buying an additional 165,500 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 139,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $1,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.75. 3,793,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,425,846. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.