Evmos Price Up 0.8% This Week (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, Evmos has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0807 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. Evmos has a market cap of $47.28 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos, originally conceptualized as Ethermint in 2016 by engineers Federico Kunze Küllmer, Akash Khosla, and Nic Z, is a permissionless blockchain network. Designed for a seamless user experience, Evmos enables the creation of applications that work across multiple blockchains. This cross-chain development approach allows applications to be built once but accessed from various chains, fostering an environment where users can interact with applications regardless of their base blockchain. Evmos is also a hub for decentralized applications (dApps) that challenge traditional systems in sectors like finance and governance. The network’s currency, $EVMOS, powers peer-to-peer transactions and interactions with these dApps. Technologically, Evmos stands on a scalable Proof-of-Stake architecture compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine and is built upon the Cosmos SDK, ensuring high transaction speed and flexibility.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

