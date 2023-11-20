RK Capital Management LLC Has $11 Million Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

RK Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Merit Medical Systems comprises about 2.4% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Merit Medical Systems worth $10,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 82.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 79.8% in the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 73,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 32,569 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MMSI traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.50. The stock had a trading volume of 49,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,315. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.25 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $543,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

