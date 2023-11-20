Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Stock Position Boosted by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Federal Signal accounts for about 3.4% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $15,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 62.0% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 90,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $3,682,568.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSS traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.84. The company had a trading volume of 81,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

