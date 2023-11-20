Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys 623 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 0.5% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.51. 1,278,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,886. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

