Independent Franchise Partners LLP Buys 42,878 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,718,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,878 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises about 5.8% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned about 5.86% of Zillow Group worth $689,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Zillow Group stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,313. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,854.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,125 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,854.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,505 shares of company stock worth $2,943,479. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

