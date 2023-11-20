RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Sells 25,200 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,925 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 3.7% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

Boeing Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $7.49 on Monday, reaching $215.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,381,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,312. The company has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.53. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

