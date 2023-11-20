Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Reduced by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,881 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 2.6% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after buying an additional 269,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $6.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $609.09. 909,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,201. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $613.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $544.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

