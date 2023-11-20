Wavelength Capital Management LLC Sells 11,267 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wavelength Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,267 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 10.4% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

MUB stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $105.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

