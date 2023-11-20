Pfizer’s (PFE) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 151.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PFE. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $29.85. 11,720,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,485,195. The company has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $273,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $2,721,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,066,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after purchasing an additional 36,429 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,690,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

