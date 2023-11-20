PARK CIRCLE Co Acquires New Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 77.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE NLY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,372. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.41. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.62%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NLY shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

