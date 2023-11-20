Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,607 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,338,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,965 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.25. 1,276,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,664. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

