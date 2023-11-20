Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 34,592 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,592 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 4.4% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.43% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $24,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,068,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,885 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,659,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 17,086.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,876,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,805 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,427,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6,036.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFIV traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 375,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,270. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.58 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.