Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 4,956 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 404,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,137. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $24.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

