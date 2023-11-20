Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Position Raised by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,372,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,299 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 9.23% of Mercury Systems worth $185,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.71. 112,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,505. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.06, a PEG ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mercury Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $63,726.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,601.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $63,726.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,601.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen Couture sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $98,713.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,916.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,708 shares of company stock worth $217,707 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.