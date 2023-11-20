William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,436,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 708,935 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $185,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1,302.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GWRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

NYSE:GWRE traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.11. 123,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.73 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $98.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $526,759.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,471,394.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,354 shares of company stock worth $4,712,541. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

