Brogan Financial Inc. Acquires 133 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brogan Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,090,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,396. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $155.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

