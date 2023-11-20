Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,992,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,316 shares during the quarter. Casella Waste Systems accounts for 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Casella Waste Systems worth $270,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,364.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,424 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CWST. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.27. 118,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,738. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.33, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

