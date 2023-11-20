Ewa LLC Purchases 38 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ewa LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $11.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $603.50. 998,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,527. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $577.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.91 billion, a PE ratio of 107.54, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 535,538 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,299,452 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

