Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $57,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 74.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.79. 282,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,531. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.18. The firm has a market cap of $206.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.