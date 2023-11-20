iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Stone House Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 3.6% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 384.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,396,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,321,000 after purchasing an additional 145,515 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

BATS EFV traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,069 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

