Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.8% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $110,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $8.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $599.90. 1,216,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $577.98 and a 200 day moving average of $509.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 535,538 shares of company stock worth $20,881,299,452. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

