Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,823 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.6% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 320,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the second quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,817,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,651,000 after acquiring an additional 166,390 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 50,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

MRK opened at $101.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

